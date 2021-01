Austina is a gorgeous 13-year-old cat from Seattle Humane. She loves being pet and will touch your arm to encourage you to keep going if you stop. She’s a senior cat, but still has plenty of energy to play with a good toy or laser pointer. Austina mainly enjoys cuddling, watching TV and basking in the sun. She has early stage chronic kidney disease, but doesn’t currently require any medication or special diet for it. She does drink a lot of water, but has excellent litterbox habits.

More about Austina