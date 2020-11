August is a typical young, what appears to be, a lab mix. He is estimated to be about 2.5 years old and has lots of potential to be your new best friend! He L-O-V-E-S to play ball and would do wonderful with an active family to channel all his energy! He came to us as a stray so, but he knows how to “sit” and is eager to learn. He is ready for a family to teach him all sorts of new things and to go on many new adventures!

