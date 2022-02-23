Meet Atheena – The Authentic Dog

Hi, my name is Atheena! I’m a 5yr 6mo old female Australian Cattledog mix. I am a very shy girl and unsure of new people. However, once I get to know you I blossom into my true self and become very dedicated to you! I am an independent girl who likes to do my own thing.

I am full of energy and love to play! I tend to calm down more when the people around me stay calm. I do best when I have lots of exercise and something to keep my mind busy. My caregivers have observed that I might not get along with other dogs. I may do best as the only dog in my new home or may need a very slow introduction to other dogs.

I will need a home where someone is available for me in the early days at my new home. It is important to be consistent with me and socialize so I can have the best companionship with people and other animals. I need patience as everything is brand new for me, and I will need some TLC while I learn. Because of my shy nature, I would do best in a home without children.