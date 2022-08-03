Meet Artie – The Well-Mannered Guy

Hello! I’m Artie, a sweet, well mannered guy. I love going for walks and cuddling with my people. I make a great office pal and have been good at occupying myself with toys and food-dispensing enrichments. Once I get settled, I become an energetic and playful dog. I love toys and I enjoy playing with other dogs. I might be too much for a shy or reserved dog. I think I would be happiest with a family who has plenty of time to spend with me and can keep me active.

For more information on Artie and The Auburn Valley Humane Society click HERE.