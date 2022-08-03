Wet Nose Wednesday

By Dustin Miller

Meet Artie – The Well-Mannered Guy

Hello! I’m Artie, a sweet, well mannered guy.  I love going for walks and cuddling with my people.  I make a great office pal and have been good at occupying myself with toys and food-dispensing enrichments.  Once I get settled, I become an energetic and playful dog.  I love toys and I enjoy playing with other dogs.  I might be too much for a shy or reserved dog.  I think I would be happiest with a family who has plenty of time to spend with me and can keep me active.

For more information on Artie and The Auburn Valley Humane Society click HERE.

