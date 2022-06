Hello! I’m Arlo! I’m shockingly tall with the longest legs but I still think that I can fit into a lap. I can be timid towards strangers but warm up quickly and am very cuddly with people I know. I’ve done well with other dogs when slowly and carefully introduced. I love car rides and would like an extensive collection of chew toys in my future home.

For more information on Arlo and Auburn Valley Humane Society click HERE.