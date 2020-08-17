Meet Arlo – he loves to play and is very friendly!

ECAP1-Arlo is a big, active guy who has lots of energy and loves to play. He is a very sweet 2 year-old boy who knows his mind and can be a bit of a fickle feline at times. Because of this, he would do best in a home with adults who are older and would understand his needs. Arlo would love a home where he can go outside safely, like on a harness or on a catio! He also seems to enjoy the company of other young, very playful cats, and is seeking a home with a wrestling buddy to have fun with. If you are looking to energize your household with lots of kitty fun and interactive play, come meet Arlo today!

MORE INFO and HOW TO ADOPT ME