Meet Arlo – he loves to play and is very friendly!

ECAP1-Arlo is a big, active guy who has lots of energy and loves to play. He is a very sweet 2 year-old boy who knows his mind and can be a bit of a fickle feline at times. Because of this, he would do best in a home with adults who are older and would understand his needs. Arlo would love a home where he can go outside safely, like on a harness or on a catio! He also seems to enjoy the company of other young, very playful cats, and is seeking a home with a wrestling buddy to have fun with. If you are looking to energize your household with lots of kitty fun and interactive play, come meet Arlo today!