Meet Ariya – The Affectionate Cat

Hi! My name is Ariya! I am very loving and love to sit on your lap when I’m done eating. I like to eat every 6-8 hours and cry when I’m hungry. I purr a lot and will run to my food each time. Sometimes I just want to be left alone and hide under furniture but if you call my name I’ll come out for pets once I get to know you.

I have piercing green eyes that are absolutely gorgeous! And my tail hangs over my back, making me a very unique gal! I love to get lots and lots of pets and attention, but beware because I will occasionally give the friendly little love bite! I will try not to crunch too hard, as long as you promise to give me lots of treats .

LEARN MORE ABOUT ARIYA AND RASKC HERE!