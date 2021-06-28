Meet Alfie – This Shy Fella from Texas is ready to Play in the PNW

This sweet face belongs to the one and only Alfie! Alfie is a shy fella, but once he gets to know you – look out! He is playful and sweet and loves people. Alfie will need a patient family that understands he is shy when he first meets you and will need some time to get to trust you. Alfie enjoys playing with the doggies at his foster home. Alfie also doesn’t mind the feline resident and pretty much ignores her. Alfie would be a perfect match for a quieter home. He would love to go places with you and his small/medium size makes him the perfect travel partner.

