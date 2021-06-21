Meet Addie – This Shy Girl from Texas is ready to Warm Up to a New Family

Meet our sweet Addie! Addie was rescued from one of the largest shelters in Texas several weeks ago. In the meantime she has learned to be loved. It is clear this little girl has not had an easy life to begin. Addie is shy but once she gets to know you, she opens up like a flower. She is very sweet and loves to give kisses. Addie will need a quieter home with older children and/or an older couple. Addie will need an understanding family that knows she will need some time to get to know you before she becomes one of the family. She has a huge heart and wants so badly to be loved. Addie loves treats, kongs with peanut butter, and to play with her siblings in her foster home.

MEET ADDIE & LEARN MORE ABOUT PROJECT OUTBOUND!