Credit: Ratana21 | BigStockPhoto.com

McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines May NEVER Fail Again! The Future is Bright!!

February 13, 2020

There is NOTHING worse than a craving you can’t satisfy.  We’ve all been there.  You pull up to the drive though, you order a caramel sundae, NO nuts and then the most defeating words in the whole, wide, frozen dairy dessert world:  Sorry!  The machine is out of order.   Insert uncontrollable balling here.But things are looking up… The future is SO bright I gotta wear shades… and a dark shirt that will hide the fact I’ve dripped ice cream on myself.

Of course there are haters that will say… McDonald’s ice cream ISN’T ice cream at all.  Okay… but it’s still a necessary part of my happiness so whatever.  Plus the have the BEST caramel topping ever.

Thanks McDonald’s for trying to eliminate the anxiety and disappointment from my life!

About Seth

Avatar
Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only