McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines May NEVER Fail Again! The Future is Bright!!

There is NOTHING worse than a craving you can’t satisfy. We’ve all been there. You pull up to the drive though, you order a caramel sundae, NO nuts and then the most defeating words in the whole, wide, frozen dairy dessert world: Sorry! The machine is out of order. Insert uncontrollable balling here.But things are looking up… The future is SO bright I gotta wear shades… and a dark shirt that will hide the fact I’ve dripped ice cream on myself.

McDonald's Is Installing a New Device That Will Help Prevent Its Ice Cream Machines from Breaking https://t.co/MRzYF8MNhI — People (@people) February 12, 2020

Of course there are haters that will say… McDonald’s ice cream ISN’T ice cream at all. Okay… but it’s still a necessary part of my happiness so whatever. Plus the have the BEST caramel topping ever.

Thanks McDonald’s for trying to eliminate the anxiety and disappointment from my life!