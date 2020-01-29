Mayor Lincoln Running For A Second Term

To up the ante, this year the K-9 Sammy, a German Shepherd.

It all started as a fundraiser for the playground project.

It’s Lincoln the goat versus Sammy the dog in the race for honorary mayor of one Vermont town.

The election is on March 3.

People pay $1 to vote and a has been set up to raise more funds for the playground.

Last year, $200 was raised from the race, according to Gunter.

Combined with other donations the town has about $10,000 of the $80,000 needed for the playground, he said.

The position comes with responsibilities, said Gunter.

The mayor “marches in parades, manages the playground fund, and on occasion meets with the Board of Selectmen,

just to keep an eye on them,” he said by email.

