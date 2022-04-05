Maybe This Will Encourage Kids to Fold Laundry

Laundry is super tedious – not only is washing clothes time-consuming but folding and putting them away!! Laundry is something almost everyone puts off as much as possible.

Well, turns out you won’t spend too long folding your clothes next time because a home expert has revealed how she does it in three seconds.

Taking to social media, Carolina Mccauley shared her special folding technique to get it done in a jiffy.

According to her video, the first thing you need to do is lay your t-shirt flat on a hard surface.

Next, imagine there’s a horizontal line down the middle and grab a hold of the neckline and middle of the shirt.

You’ll then grab a hold of the bottom edge of the shirt with the same hand that’s holding the neck and pinch them together.

Lift it up, shake it off, and lay it back down, finishing the fold.

Lot’s of “pinching” involved.

And that’s it! You’ll have a neatly folded shirt in just a few seconds.

One person commented on her video, saying: “What kind of witchcraft is this?”

And a another said: “I did it! Thanks!”

