May Is Mental Health Month

Mental health is something everyone should care about. Especially with the recent loss of several celebrities and survivors. This website not only has a toolkit of matierials it is conducting awareness activities.

There are screenings for just about any mental issue possible.

The more we know the more we can help.

MHA Mental Health America

Suicide Hot Line:

Text 838255

# 800-273-TALK (8255)

Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Veteran Crisis Line

888-947-4431

NAMI National Association of Mental Illness

The Hilarious World of Depression Podcast

Make it OK

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069