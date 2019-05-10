Credit: dizainstock | BigStockPhoto.com

May Is Mental Health Month

May 10, 2019

Mental health is something everyone should care about. Especially with the recent loss of several celebrities and survivors. This website not only has a toolkit of matierials it is conducting awareness activities.

There are screenings for just about any mental issue possible.

The more we know the more we can help.

MHA  Mental Health America

 

Suicide Hot Line:

Text 838255

# 800-273-TALK (8255)

Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Veteran Crisis Line

888-947-4431

NAMI National Association of Mental Illness

The Hilarious World of Depression Podcast

Make it OK

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.