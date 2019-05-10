May Is Mental Health Month

Mental health is something everyone should care about. Especially with the recent loss of several celebrities and survivors. This website not only has a toolkit of matierials it is conducting awareness activities.
There are screenings for just about any mental issue possible.
The more we know the more we can help.
Suicide Hot Line:
Text 838255
# 800-273-TALK (8255)
888-947-4431
NAMI National Association of Mental Illness
The Hilarious World of Depression Podcast
