May Day and Traffic

Wednesday marks the

Traditionally marked by large marches centered around workers and immigration rights….and sometimes other

non-permitted marches centered on just creating chaos.

Some are during daytime hours others after work.

If you work downtown you might want to leave work early just in case.

I was caught in one of these about 6 years ago, looked like everything was ok and no riots were going to happen and just like that,

the streets filled and buses were rerouted.

Stay Safe.

Missing the days of putting flowers on someones porch and running away.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @warm1069