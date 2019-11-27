Credit: BigStockPhoto

Max Circles the Driveway to Find His Perfect Spot

Port St. Lucie police were stumped after officers saw a dog doing donuts, with no human inside, in a cul-de-sac.

Officers responded to a dog locked inside of a car, and when they arrived, the car was circling the cul-de-sac in reverse.

According to police, the owner of the car made a wrong turn, stopped and got out.

Max accidentally moved the shifter in reverse and locked his owner out of the car.

Hasn’t that happened to us once or twice?

Police were able to get to Max by entering a code on the keypad on the driver’s side door.

Police say no injuries were reported and the car sustained minor damage. Max, on the other hand, is fine, healthy and happy.

