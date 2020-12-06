MAX and wife welcome daughter Edie Céline

Presley Ann/FilmMagic

MAX and his wife Emily are new parents.

The couple announced the birth of their daughter on social media, posting an adorable photo of Emily in her hospital bed with the baby on her chest, and MAX leaning over and holding her tiny hand.

“WELCOME TO THE WORLD EDIE CÉLINE. WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH :)” reads the caption.



On his Instagram stories, MAX added, addressing Edie, “And I love your superhero momma with all my heart.”

There are also pictures of the “Lights Down Low” singer cradling little Edie; the baby herself, eyes closed and smiling, and the baby with her mouth on Emily’s nose.

People reports that the baby arrived Tuesday in L.A., weighing in at 8 lbs 10 oz. The couple told People, “We are so excited to welcome our little Edie Celine Schneider into the world. She’s got the longest eyelashes, greatest little voice and most beautiful soul. She came into the world with her eyes wide open, ready for the adventure.”

“We couldn’t be more in love if we tried,” they added. “So proud and happy to be her parents.”

Max and Emily first announced the pregnancy in July, and the 28-year-old singer told People at the time, “I’ve been excited to be a girl dad my whole life, I feel. I’m excited to support her and empower her.”

A few months ago, MAX told ABC Audio that he has “a lot of baby songs” already written, which we’ll presumably hear on the follow-up to his current album, Colour Vision.

Fans got a look at a very pregnant Emily in September, when she co-starred with MAX in the video for his single “Blueberry Eyes.”

WELCOME TO THE WORLD

EDIE CÉLINE.. WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH 🙂 pic.twitter.com/2nqeGcBHHN — MAX (@MAXMusic) December 5, 2020

