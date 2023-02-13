Matthew McConaughey’s First Children’s Book “JUST BECAUSE”

DFree|BigStock

Matthew McConaughey is adding children’s book author to his list of many achievements.

The actor, 53, is penning his second book, his debut children’s picture book Just Because, with Viking Children’s Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, PEOPLE can reveal.

Just Because explores all of life’s little complexities through the eyes of children while seeing the world and each other as full of possibility.

“I didn’t make plans to write a children’s book so much as the idea of Just Because came to me one night at 2:00 a.m. as a ditty in a dream,” McConaughey say about the picture book.

“Hanging around my own children, seeing them first make sense of the world in black and white and then maturing into understanding the more subtle realities of life, I’ve seen them slowly realize the innuendos, context and poetry in people’s actions and feelings,” says McConaughey, who shares sons Livingston, 10, and Levi, 14, and daughter Vida, 13, with wife Camila Alves McConaughey.

“I believe this book will resonate with children of all ages ‘just because’ it speaks to the kid in all of us.”

For more on Just Because, including how to preorder, visit justbecausebook.com.

