Matthew McConaughey, Octavia Spencer and others board 504LIFE fundraiser for New Orleans

April 29, 2020

ABC/Nicole Wilder(NEW ORLEANS) — Matthew McConaughey, Octavia Spencer and Nicole Kidman are among the big-name celebrities taking part in the second 504LIFE livestream telethon next Monday to raise funds to purchase desperately needed PPE for New Orleans medical workers and first responders.

The telethon will be live-streamed on 504LIFE’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitch pages starting at 5:04 p.m. CT and feature five hours and four minutes of commentary, celebrity PSAs and “very special ‘only in New Orleans’ moments.”

Other celebrities set to appear include Joseph, Gordon-Levitt, Jon Batiste, Ani DiFranco, Wendell Pierce, Eddie Redmayne, Ivan Neville and Harry Shearer.

The first 504LIFE event, which draws its name from the New Orleans area code, was held on April 11 and drew 16,000 concurrent visitors in the primetime hours.

The complete list of celebrity guests, as well as information on how to make donation, are available here.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only