Matthew McConaughey, Octavia Spencer and others board 504LIFE fundraiser for New Orleans

ABC/Nicole Wilder(NEW ORLEANS) — Matthew McConaughey, Octavia Spencer and Nicole Kidman are among the big-name celebrities taking part in the second 504LIFE livestream telethon next Monday to raise funds to purchase desperately needed PPE for New Orleans medical workers and first responders.

The telethon will be live-streamed on 504LIFE’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitch pages starting at 5:04 p.m. CT and feature five hours and four minutes of commentary, celebrity PSAs and “very special ‘only in New Orleans’ moments.”

Other celebrities set to appear include Joseph, Gordon-Levitt, Jon Batiste, Ani DiFranco, Wendell Pierce, Eddie Redmayne, Ivan Neville and Harry Shearer.

The first 504LIFE event, which draws its name from the New Orleans area code, was held on April 11 and drew 16,000 concurrent visitors in the primetime hours.

The complete list of celebrity guests, as well as information on how to make donation, are available here.

