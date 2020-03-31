Matthew McConaughey is “at war” with COVID-19 in new PSA

March 31, 2020

ABC/Nicole Wilder(LOS ANGELES) — We’ve all heard it a million times already, but Matthew McConaughey took to Instagram on Monday to urge all Americans to stay home.

In the new PSA, in which he co-created, called “At War with the Virus,” McConaughey is heard speaking under a montage of medical professionals treating patients as ordinary people are seen working from home.

“We are at war with a virus,” he begins.  “And healthcare workers and first responders are on the frontline fighting it every day.”

“Let’s join the fight by staying home,” he encourages. “Staying home is not a retreat.  It’s the most brave and aggressive weapon we have against this enemy.  ‘Cause when we do stay at home, we help prevent overwhelming our hospitals, while buying time for our scientists to find a vaccine.”

“And that is how we beat it,” he concludes in a serious tone.

As of Monday, the U.S. has reported 160,020 cases and the COVID-19 virus has spread to all 50 states.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only