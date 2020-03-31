Matthew McConaughey is “at war” with COVID-19 in new PSA

ABC/Nicole Wilder(LOS ANGELES) — We’ve all heard it a million times already, but Matthew McConaughey took to Instagram on Monday to urge all Americans to stay home.

In the new PSA, in which he co-created, called “At War with the Virus,” McConaughey is heard speaking under a montage of medical professionals treating patients as ordinary people are seen working from home.

“We are at war with a virus,” he begins. “And healthcare workers and first responders are on the frontline fighting it every day.”

“Let’s join the fight by staying home,” he encourages. “Staying home is not a retreat. It’s the most brave and aggressive weapon we have against this enemy. ‘Cause when we do stay at home, we help prevent overwhelming our hospitals, while buying time for our scientists to find a vaccine.”

“And that is how we beat it,” he concludes in a serious tone.

As of Monday, the U.S. has reported 160,020 cases and the COVID-19 virus has spread to all 50 states.

