Matt Damon and family’s Irish retreat is #QuarantineGoals

April 24, 2020

ABC/Randy Holmes(DALKEY, IRELAND) — Sure, being kept in one place because of the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t the best — unless you’re Matt Damon and his family. 

The New York Times reports the Oscar-winning writer and actor decided to ride out the stay-at-home period  in Dalkey, Ireland, a small, seaside town southeast of Dublin. He, his wife Luciana, and their three children had been in the area as the actor prepared for the production of his forthcoming drama, The Last Duel, with his old pal Ben Affleck. 

However, when production was shuttered because of COVID-19, the Damons stayed in the town of just 8,000. As one might expect, he’s been noticed, and the locals have been tickled by the presence of their new neighbor they’ve dubbed “Matt O’Damon.”

While he has been making his way about town, and, according to a smiling pic in The Times, obliging selfies from the occasional fan, Damon found himself the perfect hideaway for a star — Ireland’s social distancing rules state residents are required to remain within two kilometers of their houses.

You’d never get that kind of mandatory privacy in L.A. or in Brooklyn, New York, where the Damons normally call home.

