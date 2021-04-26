Matchbox Twenty postpones upcoming tour to 2022: “We are extremely disappointed”

Randall Slavin

Matchbox Twenty is going from ’21 to ’22.

The band’s tour with The Wallflowers, originally scheduled for the summer of 2020 before being postponed to this summer, has now been pushed back again: It’ll now take place in 2022.

“While this is not the news we were hoping to share, we wanted to let you know that we will be moving the tour to 2022,” said the band in a statement on their website. “Although we are encouraged by the success and speed of the vaccine rollout, there are still far too many varying factors at play. This makes it not possible for us to put together the tour we intend to bring to you.”

They add, “We are extremely disappointed to have to make this decision, but we promise that when we return, we will bring you the greatest show we have ever done. Take care of each other and we will see you in 2022.”

The new North American tour dates now kick off May 17, 2022 in Vancouver and wrap up August 7 in Tinley Park, IL. Tickets are valid for the new shows; if you can’t attend, you can get a refund at the point of purchase. You can see all the rescheduled dates on the website.

The tour, the band’s first since 2017, was partly scheduled because they felt that coming together in the year 2020 would be a no-brainer. Or, as singer Rob Thomas told ABC Radio in 2019, “I just think the aesthetic is good to pass up. We need to do something with that 20.”

