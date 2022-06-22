Matchbox Twenty fans, rejoice! Album #6 is (finally) coming

John Medina/Getty Images

Can you remember back to 2012? Believe it or not, that was the last time that Matchbox Twenty released an album. Since then, front man Rob Thomas has put out three solo albums — including last year’s Something About Christmas Time — but now, it looks like Rob’s promises of new music are going to come true.

The band tweeted out a video that runs down their five previous albums, including their 2007 compilation Exile on Mainstream, plus the singles taken from each one. It’s captioned “Album #6…Stay Tuned.”

In September 2021, Rob told ABC Audio, “We’re actually working on some new songs right now. Maybe it’s an EP. I’m not going to sure what form that takes. But nowadays, it’s kind of open the way that we can present music. So we’re working on some new stuff right now that we’re really excited about.”

But in November 2021, Rob told ABC Audio that “doing a full album is probably folly” because he didn’t think the band had time in their personal lives to “make the kind of album that we would want to make.” But that was before Matchbox Twenty postponed their 2022 tour to 2023, so perhaps they managed to find the time.

When album #6 does arrive, it’ll be the follow-up to 2012’s North, which included the songs “She’s So Mean” and “Overjoyed.”

