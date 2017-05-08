Concepts on blackboard at school. Hispanic boy with doubts and thoughts in class. Portrait of male child thinking against question marks on blackboard

Match One Monday

It’s Match One Monday! We ask 1st graders questions, then ask you the same ones! If you can match one of their answers, you win $100! We do this every week and it’s as easy as calling in! Listen here!

About Allan & Ashley in the Morning

We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
