It’s Match One! We ask one of US questions, then ask you the same ones! If you can match one of their answers, you win $100! We do this every week and it’s as easy as calling in! Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Related Articles
Top 5 gifts for your pets!
November 28, 2018
What’s a word you only use at Thanksgiving?
November 20, 2018
The debate rages on!
November 20, 2018