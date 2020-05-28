Credit: BigStockPhoto

Masks and Gloves on the Ground

May 28, 2020

Trouble in the King County sewer system!!!

All the masks and gloves left on the ground, sidwalks and streets are going somewhere.
It’s been two months since we reminded you that disinfectant wipes and other cleaning

products cannot go in the toilet.

It looks like some of you aren’t getting the message.

Sewer pipes and pumping stations are still being clogged daily by things that do not belong in the waste water.

That includes wipes, diapers, hygiene products, and now, personal protective equipment.

“Obviously, used gloves and masks are trash, and they need to go in the garbage.
Toilets are not trash cans.”

Fiore has been banging this drum for two months now,

and still people are tossing these items in the toilet.

All of these get stuck in the pumps, and they can cause serious damage to our sewer system.

Disposable masks and gloves tossed on the ground go right into the system as well with a good rain.

Fiore says “I’m hoping that the more we talk about it, the more people will realize that not

everything can go in the toilet,”she said.

“Only human waste and toilet paper.”

Full Story: HERE

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
