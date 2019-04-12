Marysville Traffic Prayers Answered

The State plans to add a peak-use shoulder lane to I-5 between Everett’s Marine View Drive and State Route 529 in Marysville.

Construction on both projects would start in 2021 with plans to open to drivers sometime in 2022.

The state also plans to add a “full interchange” at State Route 529 in Marysville, adding a fifth exit in-and-out of the growing city.

A full interchange would include a Northbound I-5 off ramp to State Route 529 and from SR-529 an on-ramp to southbound I-5.

