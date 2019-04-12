marysville road sign on a blue sky background

Marysville Traffic Prayers Answered

The State plans to add a peak-use shoulder lane to I-5 between Everett’s Marine View Drive and State Route 529 in Marysville.

Construction on both projects would start in 2021 with plans to open to drivers sometime in 2022.

The state also plans to add a “full interchange” at State Route 529 in Marysville, adding a fifth exit in-and-out of the growing city.

A full interchange would include a Northbound I-5 off ramp to State Route 529 and from SR-529 an on-ramp to southbound I-5.

Full Story: HERE

Follow Warm 106.9 on FacebookTwitter and Instagram @warm1069

About Laurie Hardie

Laurie is a rare Seattle-born Native. She has raised her children, but as a working mom knows how important it is to look and feel your best. She currently volunteers with Queen It’s a New Day, a non-profit organization in Everett, giving women a hand up to feel great inside and out. As a published author and life coach, Laurie is WARM’s Afternoon Traffic host with the philosophy of…” traffic is a lot like life, sometimes you have a speed –limit drive and sometimes you hit a slow-down or detour, but with the right guidance and information, we can all get through it together”.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.