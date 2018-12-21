“Mary Poppins Returns” hits theaters!

Disney, fairy-tale and Emily Blunt fans, hold onto your popcorn, because the time has come to walk down Cherry Tree Lane once again. “Mary Poppins Returns” is finally out in theaters!

The latest rendition of the classic fairy-tale musical takes place decades after the children, Jane and Michael Banks have grown up. After Michael’s wife dies, the widowed father and his two children struggle to stay a happy and financially secure family. After Jane, his sister, comes to help, times are still hard for the Banks family.

That is until Poppins flies in to surprise and uplift the family’s spirits.

Reprising an icon role requires a big name and big budget for that matter. Poppins has succeeded notoriety since P.L. Travers children’s’ book was released in 1934, and the Disney film starring Julie Andrews dressed the role in “Mary Poppins” (1964).

Blunt, a London-born actress, also couldn’t believe the moment she was offered the role and to work with musical director Rob Marshall again (“Into the Woods”, “Chicago”).

In a Vogue UK interview, she reminisces her inspiration playing the beloved character came from a close family member that she too, felt had magical abilities.

“It’s funny because growing up I felt that my mum’s mum, my Nanna, was sort of like a Mary Poppins for us, because she was so magical really and she was the kind of person who could rustle up an incredible feast from three items in the fridge,” Blunts says. “She was a great artist and a storyteller and she was rather eccentric.”

The film is comprised of a stellar cast including, Lin Manuel Miranda, Emily Mortimer, Meryl Streep, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, Emily Blunt and of course, Dick Van Dyke.

For those who simply love Disney movies, or felt a strong attachment to Poppins’ character, Manuel-Miranda confides she is equally magical in the newest film starring Blunt.

“Just the name Mary Poppins evokes this childhood wonder and a sense of being a child again,” says Lin-Manuel Miranda, who plays lamplighter Jack – an apprentice of Dick Van Dyke’s beloved Burt – in the sequel. “And I think for two hours in our film you get to relive that.”

"Mary Poppins Returns" hits US theaters December 19th.