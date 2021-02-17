Seth Blog

By Seth |

Mars Donut, Mars Donut, MARS DONUT!!!

Photo Credit: Bigstock user Jonathan Weiss

Can you tell I’m excited about what our friends, our very good friends… our BEST friends at Krispy Kreme are fryin’ up now???

 

And here I thought I was super thrilled about the Mars Rover itself.  Well now that it has a companion that has been rolled out, dipped in hot oil and covered in sugar… I couldn’t be happier about the scientific exploration of space.

Now we need a donut to go with all the all of the major accomplishments in the world…. ya know like… oh I don’t know… getting your tires changed, getting a haircut, going to the grocery store.

Clearly, I’d like to celebrate all things with, well, donuts!