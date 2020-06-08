Credit: YouTube

Married in the Protest

June 8, 2020

“At first our biggest concern was rain,” Kerry-Anne says.

After cancelling a big wedding due to Corona Virus,

Dr Kerry Anne Perkins and Michael Gordon, planned an intimate wedding.

It was set for Saturday June 6th 2020 at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia.

A few days before the ceremony,

the hotel notified the couple that protestors planned to gather for a peaceful demonstration

in front of the hotel on the day of their event.

The both decided, since they had not been able to participate in any protests yet,

they would get married in the midst.

These peaceful protestors, positive energy, cheering,

yelling, people with their phones out taking pictures and videos.

“Not only are we feeling the movement of the people

but I’m meeting my husband, on our wedding day,

as a strong black man and a good representative of who we are as people,

what our men are like, what our culture is like.

It was just a very,

very empowering moment for us considering all of this

is happening at one moment in one time.”

They are on their honeymoon now.

Full story: HERE

Video: HERE

