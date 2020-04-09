‘Married at First Sight’ gets COVID-inspired spin-off

April 9, 2020

Lifetime(LOS ANGELES) — Lifetime is rising to new production challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic with Married At First Sight: Couples Cam, a spinoff to hit reality series Married at First Sight

The new series will be self-shot by the couples themselves and follow their ongoing stories in real time, inviting viewers into their homes via mounted cameras, diary cams and virtual group chats.  

Married At First Sight: Couples Cam will air six episodes, beginning May 20.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only