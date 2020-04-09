‘Married at First Sight’ gets COVID-inspired spin-off

Lifetime(LOS ANGELES) — Lifetime is rising to new production challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic with Married At First Sight: Couples Cam, a spinoff to hit reality series Married at First Sight.

The new series will be self-shot by the couples themselves and follow their ongoing stories in real time, inviting viewers into their homes via mounted cameras, diary cams and virtual group chats.

Married At First Sight: Couples Cam will air six episodes, beginning May 20.



