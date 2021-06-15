Maroon 5’s first NFT is on sale through Friday

Travis Schneider

This past Friday, Maroon 5 didn’t just release their latest album, JORDI: They also released an NFT series that’s for sale until Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

The NFT series, on sale via the YellowHeart platform, features a series of portraits of the members of Maroon 5, created by their friend and collaborator Sage Vaughn. Some are black and white, and some include the floral motifs you see on the cover of JORDI. Each series costs $50 each.

In addition, you can buy an animated version of the album artwork for just $15. It’ll get you access to an exclusive listening party hosted by the band members, to be held at a later date.

Finally, the band is selling $25 chances to start something called a DAO: a Decentralized Autonomous Organization community. As far as we can tell, the band wants to collect and pool money to fund initiatives that everyone involved will be able to vote on.

The money right now is part of what’s called the “seed” phase of the DAO. There will be two additional NFTs to fund two other phases, and then — we think — everyone will get to decide what to use the money for. However, the band mentions that they’re specifically interested in making “a positive environmental and social impact” with their DAO.

Of course, if this is all too complicated, you can just jam out to JORDI, which features guest appearances by, among others, Stevie Nicks and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter H.E.R.

