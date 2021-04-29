Maroon 5 to release new album ‘JORDI’ on June 11

Interscope

Maroon 5‘s long-awaited seventh album will be out on June 11. It’ll be called JORDI, as a tribute to their late manager, Jordan Feldstein.

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, Adam said, “We’re so excited about the album, it’s called JORDI, named after our late, great, fabulous, amazing ex manager who passed away a few years ago, sadly. And so we thought there was no better tribute than to name the album after our boy.”

Feldstein, the brother of actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein, passed away in December of 2017 from a pulmonary embolism. He was 40. Maroon 5’s hit, “Memories,” was also a tribute to Feldstein.

JORDI will be the band’s first album since 2017’s Red Pill Blues, which featured the hits “What Lovers Do” and “Girls Like You.” The current single from JORDI is “Beautiful Mistakes.”

