Maroon 5 to perform via American Express UNSTAGED on March 30

Following the release of their new single “Beautiful Mistakes,” Maroon 5 will do a streaming concert on March 30.

In collaboration with American Express UNSTAGED, the group will present a “visually spectacular journey” through their biggest hits, “Beautiful Mistakes” and even more new music. Maroon 5 is creating the presentation with top music video director Sophie Muller and it’s described as “unlike anything they’ve ever done.”

Tickets for the event cost $20 and are available at 3 p.m. ET at Maroon5.Live-now.com. American Express Card Members have access to special packages, which include behind-the-scenes content, exclusive merchandise like autographed lithographs and a commemorative book, and even a virtual meet-and-greet with the band. Prices range from $20 to $250.

The concert takes place Tuesday, March 30 at 9 p.m. ET.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.