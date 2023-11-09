Maroon 5 to kick off New Year’s Eve weekend with concert in the Bahamas

Mathieu Bitton

Want to feel like you’re marooned on a Caribbean island with Maroon 5? The band will be ringing in the new year with a special concert in the Bahamas.

Adam Levine and Co. will be taking the stage at Atlantis Paradise Island on December 30 to kick off the resort’s holiday weekend festivities.

In addition to Maroon 5, Neil Patrick Harris will host a Party Like a Royal event on December 31 with a DJ set from producer Timbaland. The night will also feature a performance from a surprise musical act.

Tickets for Maroon 5 start at $109 and are available at AtlantisBahamas.com.

The two-day event concludes Atlantis’ 25th anniversary celebrations, which have been taking place throughout the year and have featured performances from The Chainsmokers, Lizzo and Pitbull.

