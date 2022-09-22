Maroon 5 scheduled to headline Shaquille O’Neal’s charity event amid Adam Levine drama

The Shaquille OâNeal Foundation

If you wondering whether the drama surrounding Adam Levine‘s “inappropriate” communications with women other than his wife has affected his musical ability, get yourself to Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena on October 1.

He and Maroon 5 are scheduled to headline Shaquille O’Neal‘s second annual fundraising gala, “The Event,” on that day, along with Maren Morris, Pitbull, H.E.R. and comedian John Mulaney. The booking was announced some time ago, but of course, there’s a lot more interest in the event now.

That’s a good thing for The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation: Sales of tickets to the show will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs and Communities in Schools in both Las Vegas and Atlanta, so that underserved youth can achieve their full potention. You can get tickets at AXS.com.

Meanwhile, another woman has come forward to accuse Adam of being inappropriately flirty with her: his former yoga teacher. At first, she alleged that after he sent her a suggestive text, her jealous boyfriend broke her wrist, and Adam subsequently cut off all contact with her. Now, she’s backtracking somewhat, saying Adam’s text was “not wrong.”

Earlier this week, Adam said in a statement that he “did not have an affair” with an Instagram model who claimed they did, but admitted he’d “crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

He added, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” and said he’d “taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Two other models subsequently came forward to claim they’d also had “inappropriate” interactions with the singer online.

