Maroon 5 invites street performer to duet with them onstage in Tel Aviv, Israel

Maroon 5 made Israeli fans’ dreams come true by performing their first show in that country on Monday night — and they also made the dreams of one lucky street performer come true.

As The Jerusalem Post and other outlets reported, when the band arrived in Tel Aviv, Israel a few days ago, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine looked out his hotel window and spotted the performer, Coral Bismuth, singing for people on the boardwalk outside. One song she happened to sing was Maroon 5’s hit “Sunday Morning.”

Not only did Adam post video of Coral doing the song, but he also followed her on Instagram and invited her to join the band at their show in front of 60,000 fans at the city’s Yarkon Park. Of course, she and Adam sang “Sunday Morning” together.

While Coral has now made her Instagram private, she reportedly wrote of the experience, “I have been playing in the street for five years, spreading my music, love and sunflowers to everyone who passes by. Yesterday I had the incredible privilege of singing for 60,000 people in Yarkon Park in a magical collaboration with Maroon 5 and Adam Levine, the man with the biggest heart I have ever met.”

She added, “I am very grateful for all the love I am receiving from all of you. The dream I never had the courage to have came true. Thank you all.”

