Maroon 5 expands North American tour with new, select dates

Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Entertainment Studios

Maroon 5 kicks off their North American tour leg in Portland, Oregon, on July 30 and, to ensure as many fans as possible get to see them perform live, they’ve added 13 new dates to the roster.

The new dates will take the “Girls Like You” hitmakers to U.S. cities including Lincoln, Nebraska, and Green Bay, Wisconsin, as well as the Canadian cities of Vancouver, Ottawa and others. Their tour wraps August 20 in Montreal, Québec.

General public tickets go on sale this Friday, April 29, at 10 a.m. local time on the Maroon 5 official website. There are several pre-sales fans can take advantage of, with the earliest set for Tuesday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time for those belonging in the Maroon 5 fan club.

Spotify and LiveNation will have their own fan pre-sales the following day, Wednesday April 27, starting at 10 a.m. local time while the venues will have their own starting 10 a.m. Thursday, April 28.

2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Maroon 5 first forming as a band, so it’s safe to say the Grammy winners will make this upcoming trek extra special. Their debut album, Songs About Jane, was released on June 25, 2002 and has since sold over 20 million copies.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.