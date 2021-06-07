Maroon 5 announces new 2021 tour dates

Travis Schneider

Maroon 5 is getting back out on the road this year.

The band, which is releasing its new album, JORDI, on Friday, will head out on tour for an eight-week North American trek starting in August.

They’ll hit 31 stops, including major venues like Fenway Park in Boston and Chicago’s Wrigley Field. According to Billboard, they’ll also play their largest hometown show to date at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The tour wraps on October 8 at Concord Pavilion in Concord, CA.

Blackbear, who collaborated with Maroon 5 on the song “Echo” and produced the single “Beautiful Mistakes,” will join the band for the new dates. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Maroon 5 was originally supposed to go on tour last spring, but that was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

