Maroon 5 announces Las Vegas residency for 2023

Earlier this year, Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine told ABC Audio that a Las Vegas residency was something the band would “absolutely love” to do. Well, now their wish has come true.

The band has announced a residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM starting Friday, March 24, 2023. Called M5LV The Residency, it’ll be custom-designed for the 5,200-seat theater. Right now, the residency has 16 performances scheduled: four in March, four in April, two in July and six in August.

Tickets go on sale Monday, October 3 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster; a fan pre-sale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT. In addition, members of MGM Resorts’ loyalty program, plus Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will get pre-sale access on Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

James told ABC Audio that one reason the band wanted to do a residency was because, “It opens up possibilities for production, because if you’re doing that many shows in a row in the same place, you can get a little bit more creative on different elements that you can bring to the show.”

As for what sort of elements they’d like to have, James laughed, “Adam [Levine] has been lobbying to get me to fly above the crowd since day one. So maybe that’s finally going to happen in Vegas!”

Here are the scheduled dates for M5LV:

March 2023: 24, 25, 29 & 31

April 2023: 1, 5, 7 & 8

July 2023: 28 & 29

August 2023: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11 & 12

