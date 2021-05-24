Maroon 5 album ‘JORDI’ features Stevie Nicks, H.E.R., Juice WRLD, blackbear & more

222/Interscope

Maroon 5‘s last three albums have featured notable guest stars, like Julia Michaels, Wiz Khalifa, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Cardi B. But their upcoming album, JORDI, due out June 11, features the longest guest list to date.

In addition to Meghan Thee Stallion on the current single, “Beautiful Mistakes,” JORDI also features guest appearances by rock legend Stevie Nicks, singer, rapper and songwriter blackbear, Oscar and Grammy winner H.E.R, Zimbabwean artist Bantu, and the late rapper Juice WRLD.

It also features the band’s recent singles “Memories” and “Nobody’s Love,” as well as a remix of “Memories” that includes the late rapper Nipsey Hussle and current rapper YG.

A physical Deluxe version of JORDI, available exclusively at Target, comes with a limited-edition cover and poster, as well as some extra tracks: Adam Levine’s collaboration with Jason Derulo, “Lifestyle,” plus a song called “Button” featuring Latin stars Anuel, AA and Tainy.

As previously reported, JORDI is named after the group’s late manager, Jordan Feldstein.

Maroon 5 performs “Beautiful Mistakes” on NBC’s The Voice on Tuesday. On June 4, they’ll once again team with Amex to release an Encore UNSTAGED Performance with new material. And on June 11, you can catch them on NBC’s Today.

Here’s the Deluxe edition JORDI track listing:

“Beautiful Mistakes” feat. Megan thee Stallion

“Lost”

“Echo” feat. blackbear

“Lovesick”

“Remedy” feat. Stevie Nicks

“Seasons”

“One Light” feat. Bantu

“Convince Me Otherwise” feat. H.E.R.

“Nobody’s Love”

“Can’t Leave You Alone” feat. Juice WRLD

“Memories“

“Memories (Remix)” feat. Nipsey Hussle & YG

“Button” [feat. Anuel AA, Tainy]*

“Lifestyle” (Jason Derulo feat. Adam Levine)*

*Bonus tracks on the Target physical version.

