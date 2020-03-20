Mark Wahlberg’s daughter Grace tries and fails to get her parents to do quarantine TikTok

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(LOS ANGELES) — As more people find new ways to keep themselves entertained as they self-quarantine to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, Mark Wahlberg and his family decided to dance it out to a quarantine TikTok.

One problem, it seems that he and his wife Rhea Durham cannot dance at all. Or, at least, cannot follow directions.

Mark’s 10-year-old daughter, Grace, tried to get her parents to join her for the viral “Why Is Everything Chrome” TikTok dance challenge on Thursday, which was started by Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin.

At first, Mark and Rhea, obediently stand behind their daughter as she tries to pull up the song.

“Okay, we got it, let’s do it,” Rhea announces while Mark tries to memorize the choreography — which elicits a judgmental stare from little Grace.

“I got it,” Wahlberg insists before jokingly calling his daughter a “hater.”

If that didn’t foreshadow how the challenge was going to go, Grace accidentally starts thing off on the wrong foot by pulling up the wrong video. “Oh,” she remarks casually, “that’s Justin Bieber’s.”

When she cues up the correct track, she quickly orders her parents “back” with a little embarrassed groan as the music starts.

It all goes downhill from there. As Grace nails the choreography, Rhea and Mark quickly get lost and try making up their own moves. At one point, the Spenser Confidential star even demands that he be the one dancing in front.

“Why you get the front?” He whines as he pretends to push Grace aside, “Let me get in the front!” Unfortunately for him, he gets hip checked back to where he started.

While the challenge was a bust, it did show that the Wahlbergs are finding new ways to have fun while spending quality family time.

