Mariska Hargitay pens heartfelt tribute to ‘Law & Order: SVU’ crew member who died from COVID-19

March 27, 2020

NBC/Virginia Sherwood(NEW YORK) — There are less smiles and laughs on the set of Law & Order: SVU as it was announced on Wednesday that a beloved crew member succumbed to COVID-19.

Show star Mariska Hargitay penned a beautiful tribute to Josh Wallwork, a 45-year-old who worked as one of the series’ costumers.

“Heartbroken we are. I don’t think I ever saw him without a smile on his face,” reminisced Hargitay.  “He brought love and kindness everywhere he went.”

The actress revealed just how profound the loss is for those working on the show, writing that Wallwork was “Always ready with the joke. The SVU [sic] Corredor will never be the same.”

SVU showrunner Warren Leight was one of the first to announce the crew member’s unexpected passing, calling Josh “a beautiful man” and that those working on the show are “heartbroken.”

Wallwork previously lent his costuming talents to the productions Madam SecretaryBull and The Get Down.

Those who worked with the beloved costumer, such as Bull‘s Christopher Jackson, flooded Twitter to grieve Wallwork.  Commemorated Jackson, “He was my friend” who had a “Beautiful Soul.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only