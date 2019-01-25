Mariners Set To Have An Edgar Martinez Weekend This Summer.

It’s going to be quite the weekend when the Mariners celebrate our second representative in the Baseball Hall of Fame in August.

We’re still giddy over the news of Edgar Martinez FINALLY making into the Baseball Hall of Fame after 10 years of trying! In July, Edgar will be officially inducted into the Hall in Cooperstown, New York and then from Aug 9-11, you can be sure to expect sell out crowds at Safeco…I MEAN T-Mobile Park as the M’s honor one of the greatest to ever put on the uniform by starting the weekend off with an Edgar Martinez bobblehead night on Friday August 9th.

