2019 Mariners Commercials

Mariner fans get a comedic glimpse of a few big hitters (pun intended) in new 2019 season commercials. Released weeks before their home opener on March 28, these commercials will get fans excited to see their team back in action.

The 2019 commercials are playful insights into the many possible scenarios fans might experience in the stands and in the locker room.

Dee Gordon, speeding through the bases, stopping at 3rd to take a pit stop. A ‘pit’ crew comes out to check his tires and gas tank, cleaning his spikes and servicing him water.

Locker room talk, Kyle Seager invites Mallex Smith to grab dinner, all of a sudden, Smith is showered and dressed before Seager can can get his cleats off.

Another commercial shows right-fielder Mitch Haniger running for a foul ball, trips into the stands, falls, and a excited fan, tries to engage Haniger in conversation.

“Mitch Haniger! Wow!… I’m thinking me, you, maybe grab a bite to eat. What do ya say?” the fan says to the outfielder. “Wish I could but–“says Haniger.

And probably the cutest one so far is lefties Marco Gonzalez, Wade LeBlanc and newest Mariners addition, Yusei Kikuchi crocheting, building clay models and a toy-model T-Mobile Park stadium when Felix Hernandez walks up, sees them having their “Crafty Lefties Club”, shakes his head, and walks away.

Got a favorite? Click HERE

The Mariners rotation is full of crafty lefties. pic.twitter.com/LJzBBzNUYb — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 6, 2019

A lucky fan gets to meet a Mariners star up close and personal. pic.twitter.com/6ccsskiy3U — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 6, 2019

Dee gets around the bases with the help of his crew. pic.twitter.com/e8JOGtjAVh — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 6, 2019

Mallex is so fast, he's difficult to pin down. Very, very difficult. pic.twitter.com/dv4U0i1imW — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) March 6, 2019

Join the conversation on WARM 106.9 Facebook and Instagram!