Mariners Have a New Clubhouse Member

Meet the Seattle Mariners’ newest member! Tucker!!!



the Mariners manager Scott Servais says, “There are dogs out there for everybody, and we hit a home run on this one,”

a four-year-old Labrador retriever mix named Tucker.

On Saturday, the MLB team announced that it recently welcomed a four-year-old Labrador retriever mix to its clubhouse, adopting the pooch from OkanDogs, a rescue center in Cashmere, Washington.

“He just got activated today and will be a great addition to our team,” Mariners manager Scott Servais told MLB.com.

Tucker is set to make regular appearances at T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners, and will likely travel for an occasional road game, according to the outlet.

Servais said that the baseball team chose to adopt Tucker after an extensive scouting process.

“He got scouted very heavily.

We ran people in there, and we cross-checked them. Jack ran in there,” he shared. “We got big-time numbers on this dog. So he went high in the Draft. We’re happy to have him as a free-agent addition to our club. Really good.”

Servaissays, “This guy will fetch and play with the guys all day long. You’ll see him out here running around the field here the next few days. He’s got the clubhouse covered right now.”

Servais and his wife Jill — who previously volunteered for OkanDogs — hope that Tucker will put a spotlight on dog rescue and adoption.

