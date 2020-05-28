Mariners Baseball! True to the I-CHI-RO!

While we wait, some of us with baited breath, to see how MLB handles getting back to work through the pandemic. Your Seattle Mariners “threw” us a bone! If you’re missing baseball… give this a look.

This vintage Ichiro Suzuki throwing challenge is blowing baseball minds all over again: https://t.co/1L9ypd0VjC pic.twitter.com/vTU3Y6UXJb — The Loop (@GoToTheLoop) May 27, 2020

He really is something special, isn’t he? Never any controversy… just a guy that that LOVES baseball that we loved watching play baseball.

My family was lucky enough last year, on my son’s birthday, to see batting practice from on the field. We got THIS close… Ichiro and Gar together? What a trip! They really seem to enjoy coaching together…

I really hope they’re actual hang out and grill/drink beers together friends. A boy can dream, right?