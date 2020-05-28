Credit: Ffooter | BigStockPhoto.com

Mariners Baseball! True to the I-CHI-RO!

May 28, 2020

While we wait, some of us with baited breath, to see how MLB handles getting back to work through the pandemic.  Your Seattle Mariners “threw” us a bone!  If you’re missing baseball… give this a look. 

He really is something special, isn’t he?  Never any controversy… just a guy that that LOVES baseball that we loved watching play baseball.

My family was lucky enough last year, on my son’s birthday, to see batting practice from on the field.  We got THIS close… Ichiro and Gar together?  What a trip!  They really seem to enjoy coaching together…

 

Credit: Seth Hughes

I really hope they’re actual hang out and grill/drink beers together friends.  A boy can dream, right?

About Seth

Avatar
Warm 106.9 now has an honest to goodness live teddy bear in the morning. Seth is a 13 year resident of south Snohomish County and loves his family (wife, 6 year old son, Bernese Mountain Dog puppy and fat old man cat) mountains, water and all things TASTY!
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only