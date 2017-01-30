Mariner Fan-Fest Madness

The Morning Show crew went out to Mariner Fan-Fest over the weekend! They talk all about it, as well as listeners and fans taking part in Fan-Fest! Listen here!
About Allan & Ashley in the Morning
We are Allan & Ashley! We’re fun, a bit newsy, local, witty and a tad punchy. We are a Seattle-based, interactive morning show, dialed into our hometown. Join us to see what’s trending, test your knowledge and start your morning with a smile! Monday-Saturday, 5-9am on WARM 106.9!
Related Articles
Would you serve this on Thanksgiving?
November 14, 2018
It’s not singing, but it’s close!
November 14, 2018
A lesson in putting others first…
November 13, 2018