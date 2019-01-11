Marie Kondo’s “Tidying Up” [Netflix]

I needed a palate cleanser after the intensity of YOU. YOU, aka, the best show of last year…and maybe this year 😉

I joined the rest of Netflix and clicked on Marie Kondo’s Tidying Up. You may have read, or heard, about Marie’s book: the life-changing magic of tidying up: the Japanese art of decluttering and organization. Long title, simple practice.

What I LOVE about it:

You don’t really need to pay attention. It’s the type of thing you can have on while you’re cooking/cleaning.

It’s light. If you tend to binge on HEAVY shows, this is nice in-between.

“Before/After” shows are inspiring. Everyone loves a good transformation, right?!

What I didn’t LOVE…The episodes are the same. (Granted, I only watched the first 4…)

Thank the house

Separate house into categories and tackle one space at a time

Evaluate each object. Ask yourself if it “Sparks joy,” or “is part of your future.”

Items are “thanked” and sorted. Folded into boxes or drawers in ways that are easy to see.

Don’t get me wrong, I like the concept and the show. Even though I don’t feel compelled to binge or appointment watch, the show gifted me a little peace-of-mind. I tend to carry a lot of guilt regarding items I’ve released. (Specifically remorse about clothing I’ve given away.) Watching the show made me feel better. I imagined the dresses I gave away 5 years ago (after not wearing them for 5). For the past couple years, I’ve walked into my closet and missed them. I missed having the option. I missed the memories of the sun on my shoulders when I wore them. But you know what? When I gave them up, they did not spark joy. In that moment they reminded me of my ex and I discarded them. I have every reason to think they’d still be reminding me of him and no matter how lovely they were…I suddenly feel the guilt I’ve been carrying begin to lift. It’s easy to remember the BEST of the past. Marie reminded me that it’s about the present and an imagined future. She reminded me that the moment I donated those dresses, I did not love them in the present or want them in the future. Maybe I should just TRUST my past-self and let go of the regret? Yes.

xoxo,

Heather