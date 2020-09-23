Mariah sits down with Oprah Thursday on Apple TV+ to discuss…everything

Courtesy of Apple

Calling all lambs: Now’s the time to get that subscription to Apple TV+. That’s where, tomorrow at noon ET, Mariah Carey will sit down with Oprah Winfrey to talk about her upcoming memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey.



In this episode of The Oprah Conversation, Mariah will discuss her “personal journey,” including “the pain in growing up biracial, confronting past traumas and finding freedom,” according to Apple TV+.

In advance clips, Mariah talks about the trauma she experienced over her hair which, she says, her white mother didn’t know how to properly care for. She also talks about her relationship Derek Jeter, whom she calls a “catalyst” for helping her escape her unhappy marriage to her first husband, Tommy Mottola.

And speaking of Mottola, Mariah also talks about the night she “escaped” from the security-filled mansion where she was living with him — with help from rapper Da Brat — to go get some fast food.

After seeing the havoc it caused for Mariah to be off the property without security for a just few minutes, Mariah says, Da Brat told her, “This is not O.K. You’re Mariah Carey. You can’t be in this relationship.”

In addition, Mariah talks about her twins, Monroe and Moroccan. She tells Oprah that because of her dysfunctional upbringing, Roc and Roe have offered her the only unconditional love she’s ever known — other than the love she’s experienced from her fans.

As Mariah explains, “Just by the fact that the children provide me with this actual love and they are my actual family and I’m not worried about them trying to hurt me or do any of the things that happened to me when I was a kid…I’ve never had a reference for unconditional familial love until now.”

Mariah’s book comes out September 29.

By Andrea Dresdale

