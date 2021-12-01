Mariah Carey’s cookies return for Christmas 2021 with “Holiday Hits” flavors

Mariahâs Cookies/Virtual Dining Concepts

Last year, Mariah Carey launched Mariah’s Cookies, a virtual bakery concept that allows fans to order the sweet treats from third-party delivery apps like Grubhub, Postmates and UberEats. The cookies are now making their return for the 2021 holiday season.

The Mariah’s Cookies Holiday Hits Trio, a special-edition box filled with holiday flavors, is now available for a limited time. “We forgot to leave cookies out for Santa last year and were terrified we’d wind up on the naughty list,” jokes Mariah in a statement. “So we FaceTimed him over the summer to ensure we got his top 3 flavors.”

Those flavors, according to the Queen of Christmas, are Gingerbread, Cinnamon Sugar and Chocolate Raspberry Truffle. In addition to the special-edition boxes of those cookies, the entire line of flavors is available, from Chocolate Chunk and Heath Bar to Spiced Oatmeal Raisin and White Chocolate Cranberry.

You can order at MariahCareyCookies.com, or via the Mariah’s Cookies app or your favorite food delivery service.

